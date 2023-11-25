UPDATED: DSP Conducting Death Investigation in Frankford; Victim Identified

UPDATED – 11/25/23 – 11am – Delaware State Police have identified 22-year-old Gabriel Dorman of Millsboro as the victim in the on-going death investigation that occurred on November 24 in Frankford on Frankford School Road.

================================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 11/24/23 – An incident near Frankford early Friday morning left one man dead and another critically injured. Delaware State Police were called for shots fired on Frankford School Road and found two men with life threatening injuries lying in the roadway near a Mercedes SUV and a four-wheeler.

Police say that for reasons still under investigation, the vehicles collided and two men from Millsboro – aged 22 and 20 were ejected from the four-wheeler and ended up on the roadway. The occupants of the SUV – a 38 year old man and 37 year old woman – both from Frankford – were not injured. The 22 year old Millsboro man was pronounced dead at the scene – the 20 year old is hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.