DSP Detectives Investigating Attempted Robbery in Seaford

Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred in Seaford early Tuesday morning. According to State Police, on March 18th, shortly before 3 AM, troopers were contacted at Troop 5 in Bridgeville for a report of an attempted robbery that occurred on Concord Road near Sussex Highway. Police say the victim was driving for a ride share service and was traveling on Concord Road with two unknown white females. When the victim stopped at the red light at Concord Road and Sussex Highway, an unknown black male approached him after getting out of another vehicle. He then leaned into the victim’s car and attempted to take his property. While he was trying to take the victim’s property, the female sitting in the back seat restrained him. The victim struggled with the suspects, and all three fled without the victim’s property. The victim was not hurt.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Hickman by calling (302) 752-3856. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov