DSP & Dover PD Identify Suspect in Bank Robberies in Dover & Wilmington

Delaware State Police and Dover Police have identified a suspect in two bank robberies in July – one at the PNC Bank in Dover on July 9th and the WSFS Bank in Wilmington on July 16th. Through investigation of both robberies police identified 30 year old Enrico Mancuso as the suspect in both. In both robberies, a light-skinned or white male entered each bank and handed the teller a demand note and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit and Dover Police Department continue to investigate these robberies. Detectives are asking anyone with information as to Mancuso’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately or contact State Police Detective Patterson at 302-365-8404 or Dover Police Detective Goad at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

