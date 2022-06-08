DSP Homicide Unit Investigates Man’s Death At Baywood

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 65-year-old man whose body was found on the property of the Baywood Greens Golf Course in the Long Neck area Tuesday evening.

Troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road Tuesday at about 5:41 p.m. to investigate a report of a deceased person. The man was found and was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about the incident please call Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859.

Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com, Delaware State Police said.