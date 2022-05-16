DSP Honor the Fallen During Police Week

Image courtesy DSP

Throughout the first half of May, the Delaware State Police commemorated the memories and families of police officers who died in the line of duty, making the ultimate sacrifice protecting while serving their communities. On May 4, 2022, DSP hosted the annual Memorial Service and wreath-laying where troopers, surviving family members, and friends gathered at the DSP Headquarters memorial to honor the 24 troopers who have fallen over the agency’s 99-year history. Later that day, DSP also joined the statewide remembrance ceremony at the Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial outside Legislative Hall.

Police Unity Tour riders with the Heacook Family in Washington, DC / Image courtesy DSP

Between May 11th and 13th, troopers were among nearly 2,600 cyclists traversing the 25th Police Unity Tour, embarking on the long and strenuous journey from New Jersey, through Delaware, with the final stop in Washington D.C., for the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13th. Ceremonies culminated on May 15th, a federally sanctioned holiday since 1962, with the national wreath-laying at Washington, D.C. This year while Corporal Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, troopers continued to embrace Cpl. Heacook’s family and friends with support and respect.

Cpl Keith Heacook – Delmar PD, now a part of the National Law Enforcement Memorial / Image courtesy DSP

Captain Mary McGuire, Troop 7 Commander, was among the officers who participated for the second time in the Police Unity Tour. She stated, “As for me 20 years later, this ride was much more challenging, and I commend all those who committed to the miles ridden. Spending this time ‘Riding for those who died’ will forever be etched into my memory. To give back just a small part of ourselves to the survivors who awaited us as we arrived at the National Law Enforcement Memorial is worth every mile ridden. Seeing the faces of survivors as we entered the memorial- including such a strong young man as Matthew Heacook – was ‘The Reward.’”

Thank you to our dedicated officers throughout the state for their unwavering service. The sacrifices of our fallen officers inspire those who remain to never take a single day for granted and to continue the legacy that our heroes left behind. “Always loved…never forgotten…forever missed” 💙