DSP Investigate Bank Robbery at WSFS Bank in Rehoboth Beach

Delaware State Police were called to the WSFS Bank on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning just before 10am for a reported robbery. Preliminary investigation shows an unknown suspect entered the bank and gave an employee a demand note. The employee complied and the suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons was shown and no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a thin black male in his 20s – dressed like a female while wearing tight clothing and a wig.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Coleman at 302-752-3813 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.