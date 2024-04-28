DSP Investigate Daytime Burglaries in Lewes & Lincoln Areas

Delaware State Police are investigating four daytime residential burglaries that have occurred in the Lewes and Lincoln areas between April 22nd and 23rd. Police say the burglaries occurred in the Compass Point and Kindleton neighborhoods in Lewes and Kings Crossing in Lincoln and appear to be targeting the owners of various local nail salons. Some burglaries involved forced entry into the homes.

Surveillance photos show the suspects wearing construction vests, gloves, baseball hats, sweatshirts and surgical masks and may be operating a dark colored SUV.

Police encourage residents to lock doors and secure large amounts of cash and jewelry and to remain alert and report suspicious activity.