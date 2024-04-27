DSP Investigate Deadly Bicycle Crash near Felton

A bicycle rider is dead after he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Willow Grove Road and Logan Drive near Felton. Delaware State Police say just after 5pm Friday the 57 year old bicyclist from Felton rode into the path of a Tahoe driven by a Camden woman.

Police say the bicyclist died at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal Booth at 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.