DSP Investigate Deadly Crash near Magnolia

A Magnolia woman is dead after a crash Saturday near the entrance to Barker’s Landing. Delaware State Police say that just before midnight a 46 year old woman from Magnolia was southbound on Clapham Road and lost control of her SUV which left the roadway and ended up submerged in a retention pond. Rescue crews pulled her from the SUV and began lifesaving efforts and she was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died from her injuries on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Master Corporal Lane at 302-698-8457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.