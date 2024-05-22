DSP Investigate Deadly Crash West of Harrington

A Maryland motorcycle operator is dead after he collided with a turning tractor trailer on Vernon Road near Harrington. Delaware State Police say the tractor trailer was eastbound and turning left onto Fox Hunters Road when the front of the westbound Honda struck the rear of the trailer. The 31 year old motorcycle operator from Denton was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 58 year old man from Laurel, was not injured.

Police ask anyone with information on this crash to contact Master Corporal Booth at 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.