DSP Investigate Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Lewes

A Milton woman is dead after she was struck Thursday afternoon in the Weis Market parking lot in Lewes. Delaware State Police say the 63 year old woman from Milton was crossing the lane of travel when she was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 86 year old Lewes man. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she later died. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The investigation is continuing – if you have information – of witnessed this incident – contact Master Cpl Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.