DSP Investigate Deadly Shooting in Ellendale

A shooting in Ellendale just before 11 Saturday night left one man dead. Delaware State Police were called to a residence on South Old State Road and found a 28 year old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and began life-saving efforts. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigation revealed that during an altercation between the victim and a woman, the woman produced a gun and shot him in the chest. The suspect left the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective McDerby at 302-741-2821 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.