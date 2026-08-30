DSP Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Saturday Morning near Delmar

Two people from Delmar, Delaware are dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning around 11:30 north of Delmar. Delaware State Police say a Kawasaki Ninja and a Ford rollback truck were eastbound on Whitesville Road when the operator of motorcycle passed the truck in a no-passing zone and struck the driver’s side of the truck as it turned left into a private driveway.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 36 year old woman and an 11 year old female passenger – both from Delmar, Delaware, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Mitchell at 302-703-3269 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.