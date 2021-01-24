DSP Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Seaford

UPDATED 1/24/21 – The investigation continues in Seaford into a shooting that occurred at a home on Park Circle in the Mobile Gardens Community just after 6:30 Saturday morning. Delaware State Police say a 28 year old man was shot during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.

=========================================================

Delaware State Police are investigating criminal activity in the Mobile Gardens Community. Area residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation is active and ongoing.