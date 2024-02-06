DSP Investigate Home Invasion Robbery in Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion robbery Sunday night in Dover around 11 on Vanessa Drive. Investigation revealed that two suspects forced entry into the home, which was occupied by three adults and four children, and demanded money. One of the suspects showed a firearm. The victims complied and the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash and property. The suspects are a white man and a black man wearing dark clothing and face masks.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan at 302-698-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.