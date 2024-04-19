DSP Investigate Pedestrian Hit & Run in Harbeson Area

A 28 year old Seaford man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles just after 2 Friday morning in the Harbeson area. Delaware State Police say the victim was in the northbound lane of Harbeson Road when he was struck by a silver car – a short time later a smaller white SUV also struck the pedestrian – both vehicles left the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Master Corporal Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.