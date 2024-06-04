DSP Investigate Robbery at Magnolia Dollar General

A robbery at thee Dollar General in Magnolia is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. Police were called around 6pm Monday and learned that an unknown black male approached the cashier to make a purchase and when the register was open, he forcefully removed the cash and ran from the store. The cashier was not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Trooper Shanahan at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.