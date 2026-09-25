DSP Investigate Robbery near Georgetown Thursday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery Thursday night at the Fishhook Mobile Home Park near Georgetown. Police were called around 9:30pm and learned that two unknown black male suspects approached a 78 year old woman as she got out of her car at her home. The suspects pushed the victim – stole her purse and ran off. The victim was not injured.

Police say both suspects wore dark clothing and one wore a mask.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Horton at 302-752-3807 or Crime Stopper at 800-847-3333.