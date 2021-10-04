DSP Investigate Shooting at Home in Lincoln

A shooting incident early Monday morning in Lincoln is under investigation. Delaware State Police were called to the 10000 block of Cedar Creek Road just after 6am for a residence that was shot multiple times. Police discovered five gunshot holes in the front exterior of the home. One projectile was found on the floor inside, and another had entered and lodged inside the living room television. Additionally, three shell casings were located in the roadway just north of the residence. When the shooting occurred there were 4 adults and 2 juveniles inside the home – no one was injured.

This case remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit. Anyone that witnessed or has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Alan Bluto by calling 302-752-3864. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.