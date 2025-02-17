DSP Investigate Shooting in Felton

Delaware State Police were called for a report of shots fired at a home in Felton Saturday afternoon. Police responded to Crowberry Drive just before 2pm and learned the victim’s residence had been struck by two bullets which caused interior damage. Police say no one was inside the home at the the time and investigation suggests the gunfire may have occurred on the night of Friday, February 14th.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Hitchens at 302-698-8426 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.