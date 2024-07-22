DSP Investigate Shooting in Milton

Delaware State Police were called for a report of a shooting just after 4:45 Monday morning in the area of Collins Street in Milton. Police found a 19 year old man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and began life-saving efforts – the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police learned the victim was living in a shed on the property when someone fired several shots into the shed striking the victim.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.