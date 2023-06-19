DSP Investigate Shooting Incident in Dagsboro

Delaware State Police were called to Thorogoods Road in Dagsboro Sunday morning for a suspicious person knocking on the door of a home around 5:30. Police located a 39 year old man from Virginia sitting in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his leg – he was taken to an area hospital. The victim told police he was walking down the road when he was shot. Police are investigating and ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact State Police at 302-752-3798 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.