DSP Investigate Shooting Incident in Dover

North Governor’s Blvd, Capitol Park, Dover / Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to the Capitol Park area of Dover on Wednesday, November 22, for a report of a shooting on North Governors Boulevard. Police found that the home and two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire. Two adults and two children in the residence were not injured – and no suspect information is available. Anyone with information should contact Detective Ryan at 302-698-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.