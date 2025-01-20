DSP Investigating 2 Reports of Shots Fired at Same Dover Residence

Two shootings that occurred in the same Dover residence over the weekend are under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police were called just before 2 Sunday afternoon to a home on Gunning Bedford Drive in Rodney Village for a report of a shooting. Police learned that Saturday night around 8:30 unknown suspects fired shots at the home – the two adults in the home were not injured. Just after 1 Monday morning police were called to the same address for another report of shots fired at the residence – one adult was in the home and not hurt.

Police ask anyone with information on these incidents to contact Detective O’Leary at 302-698-8527 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.