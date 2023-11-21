DSP Investigating a Fatal Shooting in the Milton Area

Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a 57 year old woman from Milton Monday night. Police were called to West Springside Drive just after 11pm and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation shows the victim’s home was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire by an unknown suspect – one round went into the home and struck the victim and killed her. The DSP Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Yeich at 302-741-2703 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.