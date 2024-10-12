DSP Investigating a Pedestrian Struck by Truck in Smyrna Friday Morning

A 31 year old Wilmington woman is dead after she walked from the grass median on South Dupont Boulevard near Spring Meadow Drive in Smyrna onto the highway in front of a dump truck Friday morning just before 6. Delaware State Police say the dump truck, driven by a 65 year old Dover man, struck the woman, who was then run over by a Ranger driven by a 20 year old Dover woman traveling behind the dump truck.

Police have identified the woman as Charisma Whaley – she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing – if you witnessed the crash, contact Master Corporal Booth at 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.