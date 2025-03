A shooting Sunday night in Lincoln is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police were called to the area of Cubbage and Cedar Drives around 9:30 for a shooting and found a 24 year old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with further information to contact Detective Saylor at 302-752-3897 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.