DSP Investigating Armed Robbery at Lewes BP

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the BP gas Station on Coastal Highway in Lewes at 6:24 Monday morning. Police say a white man entered the convenience store and demanded cash from the register. Police say he showed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier. The cashier refused and when the suspect lunged at the victim – he defended himself with his own knife and the suspect ran out of the store. The cashier suffered a small cut to a finger during the incident. Anyone with information – contact Detective M. Venero at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.