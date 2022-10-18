DSP Investigating Armed Robbery at Lincoln Dollar Store

Delaware State Police were called for a robbery at the Dollar Store in Lincoln Monday night just before 10. Police learned that two male suspects armed with handguns approached two employees and demanded money. The employees handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects left – driving off in a white sedan. Both suspects are about 5′ 10” and about 150 pounds wearing all dark clothing and masks. One is black and the other is white. There were no injuries. If you have any information – contact Crime Stoppers – at 800-TIP-3333.