DSP Investigating Armed Robbery at Milford Liquor Stop

Delaware State Police were called to the Liquor Shop in Milford for an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The investigation revealed that an unknown white man entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the employee who turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was gone when police arrived. The suspect is white, and was wearing dark colored clothing and sunglasses.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Hickman at 302-752-3856 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.