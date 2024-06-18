DSP Investigating Armed Robbery in Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night in Dover. Police were called to South State Street near Cool Springs Drive where a 16 year old on a bike was approached by a black male who pushed the teen off his bike, pointed a gun at him and took his property. The suspect left the area in an unknown vehicle – the victim was not injured.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sydnor at 302-698-8540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.