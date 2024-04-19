DSP Investigating Armed Robbery in Dover

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery around 4 Friday morning in the parking lot at the Waffle House on South Dupont Highway in Dover. Police say four women were inside a disabled car waiting for help when two black men with guns approached and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects ran off on foot. There were no injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective O’Leary at 302-698-8527 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.