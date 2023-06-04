DSP Investigating Armed Robbery Near Georgetown

An investigation continues into an armed robbery south of Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say a 62 year old victim was sitting in her parked car in the driveway of a home on Governor Stockley Road when two black males with handguns approached. One sat in the passenger seat – the other demanded her phone and bank cards – then pulled the victim out of the car, and tried to drive away. Both suspects left the victim’s car and ran to their own vehicle parked on another driveway – and left the scene. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information should contact State Police at 302-752-3792 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.