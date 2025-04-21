DSP Investigating Assault near Georgetown

Delaware State Police were called to Paradise Street in the Homestead Community south of Georgetown just before 5 Monday morning for an assault. Police learned that an unknown male was entering unsecured vehicles in the neighborhood when three residents confronted him. The suspect assaulted two of the residents with a broken bottle – and the residents chased the suspect to a nearby van – and the suspect drove off.

One of the victims, a 39 year old man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 34 year old male victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, about 5′ 10” tall and was wearing dark clothing and white Nike sneakers. The van is a white Chevy and was headed eastbound on Homestead Road.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Stimac at 302-752-3791 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.