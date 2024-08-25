DSP Investigating Attempted Kidnapping in Smyrna Area

An attempted kidnapping in Smyrna Saturday night is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police were called to Spruce Court in the Holly Hills Estates just after 8:30 for a report of a suspicious person. Police learned that a white man approached a 12 year old and began asking the child questions. The suspect then grabbed the child by the arm. The child was able to get away and call for help. Police searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is a white man with a thin build, about 20 to 30 years old and about 5′ 10” go 6-feet tall with blue or green eyes, dirty blond hair and no facial hair. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

If you have information – contact Detective Ryan at 302-698-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.