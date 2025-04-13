DSP Investigating Attempted Robbery at Smoke Beast in Dover

Delaware State Police were called to the Smoke Beast on Gateway South Boulevard in Dover Saturday afternoon for an attempted robbery. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store earlier in the day – then returned and pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded merchandise. The employee did not give him anything and the suspect left with nothing.

Police say the suspect is a light-skinned black man wearing dark clothing – including a mask and gloves. He ran off to the north on foot.

Anyone with information – contact Detective Williams at 302-698-8502 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.