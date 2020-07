Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery of Stargate Pizza in Greenwood Friday night. Police say around 10:30 the owner was closing for the night when he was approached outside by a man with a machete who demanded money. The victim told the suspect he had no money and threw a pizza at him – and the suspect ran off. The suspect is a white man who drove off in a vehicle on northbound Sussex Highway. Anyone with information – contact Crime Stoppers.