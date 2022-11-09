DSP Investigating Bridgeville Area Shooting

Image courtesy DSP

A shooting on Mill Park Drive in the Bridgeville area has left one man hospitalized with serious injuries. Delaware State Police were called just before 2pm Monday and learned that an 18 year old male victim was shot multiple times by an unknown male. The victim was taken to an area hospital by an acquaintance before police arrived at the scene.

Police say no one else was injured and the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information should contact Detective C. Simpson at 3202-752-3855 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.