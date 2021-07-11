DSP Investigating Crash East of Delmar; Portion of Pepperbox Road Closed

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:25 p.m., today, July 11, 2021, on Pepperbox Road near Elliotts Lane, east of Delmar, DE.

As a result of the crash, Pepperbox Road between Line Road and Baker Road is closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel. The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a re-opening. Emergency personnel from Delmar responded along with Sussex County Paramedics.

For updated road closure information and traffic conditions log on to: http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories

The investigation is in the early stages with further details being released as they become available.