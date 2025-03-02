DSP Investigating Crash East of Millsboro

A crash just before 8pm Saturday east of Millsboro sent several people to area hospitals. Delaware State Police say that a Kia driven by a 46 year old Millsboro man was eastbound on Mount Joy Road near Cannon Road when the driver of a Lincoln, a 48 year old Ocean View woman, that was traveling in front of the Kia attempted a U-turn in the middle of the roadway. The Lincoln stalled and obstructed traffic.

Police say the Kia tried to pass but collided with the side of the Lincoln. Neither occupant in the Kia was wearing a seat belt and both were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The occupants in the Lincoln were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.