DSP Investigating Crash Near Seaford that Left 1 Dead & 3 Injured

A crash near Seaford around 8:15 Monday night has left 1 man dead. Delaware State Police say a Kia approaching a stop sign on Ockels Road pulled away from the stop sign and into the path of a pickup truck that was southbound on Route 13. The front of the pickup struck the driver’s side rear of the Kia.

The driver of the Kia, a 33 year old Milford woman is hospitalized with serious injuries. A front seat passenger, a 64 year old Seaford man, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The driver of the pickup and a 10 year old child – both from Laurel were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing – if you have information on this crash – contact Sgt Mitchell at 302-703-3269 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.