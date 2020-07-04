Fiery Crash on Old Furnace Road West of Georgetown Leaves 1 Dead & 1 Injured

UPDATED 7/4/20 3am – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a 64 year old Seaford man Friday afternoon. The call came in just after 1pm for a crash on Old Furnace Road in the area of Asbury Road west of Georgetown. Delaware State Police say for unknown reasons the driver went off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned several times before ending up in a field and burst into flames. A passerby helped a 71 year old Seaford woman in the front passenger seat out of the vehicle before it caught fire. She is in serious condition at an area hospital. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

