DSP Investigating Criminal Mischief to Vehicles and Windows to Businesses

Delaware State Police need your help after receiving reports of criminal mischief to vehicles and business windows – which began in late March in the County Seat Gardens Mobile Home Park area of Georgetown and have spread throughout central Sussex County. Police say in many instances – windows have been shot out with what looks to be a BB gun or struck by a blunt force object. Nothing has been taken from the vehicles or businesses. Anyone with information – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333