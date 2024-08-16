DSP Investigating Deadly Bicycle Crash in Seaford

Investigation into a bicycle crash that left a 3 year old child dead continues in Seaford. Delaware State Police say around 7:45 Thursday night the child was riding a bicycle in the middle of North Parkway Road in the Mobile Gardens community when a Tacoma turned southbound on North Parkway Road and struck the child. Family members took the child to an area hospital where they died.

The driver of the Tacoma – a 56 year old Seaford woman – was not injured.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Master Corporal Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.