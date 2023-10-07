DSP Investigating Deadly Bicycle Crash North of Bethany Beach Last Week

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a now deadly crash involving a bicycle rider north of Bethany Beach on Tuesday, October 3. Police say just before 11am a 71 year old bicyclist from Hockessin was southbound on the southbound shoulder when he turned left crossing in front of a Lexus, driven by a 62 year old Ocean View man. The bicyclist was ejected and collided with the front of the vehicle.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries – he died from his injuries on October 5th.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.