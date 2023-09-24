DSP Investigating Deadly Crash Near Gumboro Sunday Morning

A Georgetown man is dead after a crash Sunday morning near Gumboro. Delaware State Police say the 20 year old man was northbound on Careys Camp Road just north of Little Hill Road when his pickup truck went off the roadway in a sharp curve. The truck went through a wet grassy area and struck a tree – and then struck another tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to cal Senior Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.