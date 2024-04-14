DSP Investigating Deadly Crash Near Harrington

A 20 year old Clayton man is dead after a single vehicle crash north of Harrington. Delaware State Police say just after 3 Sunday morning the driver was westbound on Paradise Alley Road and drove through the stop sign at Route 13 and went off the southwest edge of the road hitting a stop sign and then a large tree. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal Booth at 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.