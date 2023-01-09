UPDATED: DSP Investigating Deadly Crash on Route 13 in Harrington

UPDATED – 01/09/23 1:15pm – The Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal accident that occurred in Harrington on January 7 as 1 year old Andrew Smith of Denton, Maryland.

===============================================================

UPDATED – 01/07/23 4pm – A one year old boy from Denton has died from injuries received in a crash on Route 13 south of Harrington. Delaware State Police say the driver of a Fiesta, a 27 year old Denton woman, was southbound in the left lane on Route 13 Saturday afternoon just before 3. She attempted to change lanes when she struck the right front of a Tacoma driven by a 49 year old Milford woman. The driver of the Fiesta lost control and over-corrected driving off the west side of the roadway colliding with a tree and overturning onto its hood. The one year old died at a nearby hospital. The 27 year old woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Tacoma and a passenger did not report any injuries.

===============================================================

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash on southbound Route 13 between the State Fairgrounds and Tower Hill Road that occurred around 2:45pm on Saturday. Emergency personnel from Harrington, Farmington, Greenwood, Houston and Felton responded to the scene along with Kent County paramedics. Police say the crash does include a fatality.

Expect delays if you are traveling in that area. The Talk of Delmarva will have additional information as it becomes available.