DSP Investigating Deadly Crash on Route 24 Near Oak Orchard

A Millsboro woman is dead after a two vehicle crash Wednesday east of Millsboro. Delaware State Police say a pickup truck driven by 57 year old man from Millsboro pulled out of a parking lot at Route 24 and Layton Davis Road into the path of a Buick that was eastbound on Route 24. A 67 year old passenger in the Buick was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries – she died from her injuries on Thursday. Her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is continuing – anyone with information – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.