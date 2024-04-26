DSP Investigating Deadly Crash Tuesday East of Millsboro

A crash Tuesday night on Friendship Road east of Millsboro sent a Millsboro man to the hospital with critical injuries. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred just before midnight Tuesday. The 19 year old driver of a BMW lost control of the car, which left the roadway and traveled through wet grass and struck a tree. Police say the driver was not properly restrained – he died Wednesday from his injuries.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information to contact Senior Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.